Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

