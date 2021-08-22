Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.47.

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Barclays started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,326.00, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

