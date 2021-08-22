Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 105 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 193,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

