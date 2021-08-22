Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 128,832 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

