Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 428 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NEE stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

