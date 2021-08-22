Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.