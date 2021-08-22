Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN opened at $313.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

