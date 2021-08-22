Chimpion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $790,151.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00006128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $94.05 million and $790,151.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00802783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

