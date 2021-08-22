Chimpion (BNANA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $790,151.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00006128 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $94.05 million and approximately $790,151.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00802783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

