China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.49

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

About China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

