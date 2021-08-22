Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 4.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.38. 12,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,280,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

