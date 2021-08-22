Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 4.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.38. 12,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,280,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Several research firms have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
