Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded up $20.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,891.54. 124,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,673.64. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

