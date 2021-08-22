Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $207.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

