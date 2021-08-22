Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $107,000 in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $56,000.

IMTE stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

