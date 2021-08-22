Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $3.35 on Friday. Innate Pharma S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $264.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.