Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,542 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acies Acquisition were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACACU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acies Acquisition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Acies Acquisition by 4.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 126,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $182,000.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACACU opened at $9.00 on Friday. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.