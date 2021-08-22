Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Huadi International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huadi International Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huadi International Group alerts:

Shares of Huadi International Group stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52.

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Huadi International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadi International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.