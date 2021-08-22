Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PZN opened at $10.80 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $782.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

