Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BLPH opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.52.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

