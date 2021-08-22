Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

