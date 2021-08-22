Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,934.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

