City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) versus Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Critical Comparison

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get City Office REIT alerts:

This table compares City Office REIT and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73% Washington Prime Group -56.22% -80.65% -7.46%

This table compares City Office REIT and Washington Prime Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 3.49 $4.53 million $1.22 10.57 Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.06 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.30

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for City Office REIT and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Washington Prime Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company. On June 13, 2021, Washington Prime Group Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.