Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of LON:CSH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.40 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 7,155,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.20 million and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

