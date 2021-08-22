Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 145,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.41 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35.

