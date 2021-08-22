Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,533 shares of company stock worth $8,706,837. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

