Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.96. 2,463,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,702. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $99,221,676. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

