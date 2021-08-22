CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.