Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

