Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $227.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $227.50 million. Cohu posted sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $899.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 361,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

