Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms have commented on COHU. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

COHU opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

