CoinFi (COFI) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $842,229.18 and approximately $64,819.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047613 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

