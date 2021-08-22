CoinFi (COFI) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $868,718.55 and $62,795.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00821801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104191 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

