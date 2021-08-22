Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1.12 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,566.39 or 1.00014306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00915198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.06629109 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,258,372 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

