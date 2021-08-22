Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXP opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

