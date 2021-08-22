Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 419,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,231 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

