Comparing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AFC Gamma and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $26.94, indicating a potential upside of 33.56%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 63.15 $4.31 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.53 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

