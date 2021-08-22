Comparing Hycroft Mining (HYMC) & Its Rivals

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hycroft Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.41 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 1.83

Hycroft Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3367 3619 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 849.37%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 69.79%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 185.89% -105.12% -0.16%

Summary

Hycroft Mining rivals beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

