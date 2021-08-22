Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $208.11 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $475.64 or 0.00969386 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $208.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,197 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.