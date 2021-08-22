Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

