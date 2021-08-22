Conceal (CCX) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Conceal has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $18,683.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,751.30 or 1.00042182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.95 or 0.00947961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.00496046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00357426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,512,768 coins and its circulating supply is 10,824,128 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

