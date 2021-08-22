Contrasting CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEVA and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.01 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,379.00 HUYA $1.67 billion 1.37 $135.50 million $0.57 17.04

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% HUYA 7.70% 8.94% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CEVA and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.72%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

HUYA beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

