Contrasting Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Concord Medical Services and Skylight Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Skylight Health Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skylight Health Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.30%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Skylight Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 3.93 -$44.10 million N/A N/A Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 12.00 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Profitability

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concord Medical Services beats Skylight Health Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as tele-consulting services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals in 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc. engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

