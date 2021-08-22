Contrasting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.68% 3.56% 0.17% Citizens & Northern 22.61% 10.62% 1.38%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 8 1 0 1.91 Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.91%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.87%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.76 $551.73 million $0.08 153.50 Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.90 $19.22 million $1.70 14.68

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, social and governance products, and digital offerings. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,891 branches in Germany and internationally. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

