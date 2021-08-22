Coreto Reaches One Day Volume of $301,454.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $301,454.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00055872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00130156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00157087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.10 or 1.00303568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.38 or 0.00923047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.41 or 0.06667106 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

