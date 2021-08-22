Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.77 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

