Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $183.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.04 million and the highest is $185.63 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.21 million to $741.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $753.80 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

NYSE:CUZ remained flat at $$38.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 630,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

