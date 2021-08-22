Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.84 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $183.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.04 million and the highest is $185.63 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.21 million to $741.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $753.80 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

NYSE:CUZ remained flat at $$38.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 630,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.