Cowen Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $9.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of TRSSF opened at $7.13 on Friday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.