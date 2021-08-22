CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $138.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.50 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

CRAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRA International stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.00. 67,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The company has a market cap of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72. CRA International has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $96.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

