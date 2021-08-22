Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £105 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,801 ($88.86) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,396.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -74.65.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.