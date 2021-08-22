Credit Suisse Group Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

